Fern Street Circus’ Annual Neighborhood Tour!
October 4 – 27, 2019 • Every Saturday & Sunday @ 2 p.m!
(+ Fri., Oct. 4 at North Park Rec Center @ 6 p.m.) Community Health Fair at Each Park • 12 noon - 2p.m. All shows & activities free of charge!

Fern Street Fun-Raiser: Spring 2020
Escape to the Circus (Shine with the Stars) at Fair@44
Tickets $75 and $10 • Benefits the Neighborhood Tour

Fern Street Circus, San Diego’s original social circus:
performance and education
for community benefit.

 

Our professional troupe brings together San Diego's finest circus, variety, and musical artists, working in collaboration with locally known visual artists who create a magical performance space.

Main Photograph by Gary Payne

 
 

