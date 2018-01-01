Fern Street Circus’ Annual Neighborhood Tour!
October 4 – 27, 2019 • Every Saturday & Sunday @ 2 p.m!
(+ Fri., Oct. 4 at North Park Rec Center @ 6 p.m.) Community Health Fair at Each Park • 12 noon - 2p.m. All shows & activities free of charge!
Fern Street Fun-Raiser: Spring 2020
Escape to the Circus (Shine with the Stars) at Fair@44
Tickets $75 and $10 • Benefits the Neighborhood Tour
Fern Street Circus, San Diego’s original social circus:
performance and education
for community benefit.
Our professional troupe brings together San Diego's finest circus, variety, and musical artists, working in collaboration with locally known visual artists who create a magical performance space.
Main Photograph by Gary Payne
About
Find out about our organization, mission, our methods, and the results of our decades of advocacy.
Take Action
Ready to take the next step? You can become a contributor to our cause, or participate yourself.